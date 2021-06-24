Cher is delighted with Miley Cyrus’ rendition of “Believe”: “I was beyond happy!!”

Cher & Miley at the Grammys in 2008; Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Miley Cyrus has a Pride Month special called Stand By You that starts streaming Friday on the Peacock platform, and it features her singing a number of LGBTQ anthems, including Cher’s “Believe.” After Miley shared a video of the performance, Cher gave it a big thumbs-up.

For “Believe,” Miley was joined by a troupe of drag queens, many of whom are dressed in replicas of some of Cher’s most legendary looks. The show was taped in Nashville, and the crowd goes wild when Miley and the girls bust out their dance moves when they hit the chorus.

On Twitter, Cher wrote, “IM NOT USUALLY AMAZED,BUT [my best friend] PAULI SHOWED IT TO ME & I WAS BEYOND HAPPY!!”

“EVERYONE IN IT IS PURE JOY. PROUD OF MILEY, SHE WAS PERFECT,” Cher continued. “DIDN’T EXPECT TO WAKE UP THIS MORNING & SEE SOMETHING THAT WOULD PUT A BIG SMILE ON MY FACE. COSTUMES MAKEUP, HAIR, DIVINE.”

To which Miley replied, “I just wanted to make you PROUD! #Believe me! We worked hard on this number ALL FOR YOU! Our queen! Love you!”

Miley Cyrus Presents Stand By You, during which Miley also covers Madonna, Cyndi Lauper, The Pretenders and Pat Benatar, streams Friday on Peacock at 8 p.m. ET.

