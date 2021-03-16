Cher Horowitz approves of Harry Styles' 'Clueless'-inspired Grammys look

Francis Specker/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Most people can’t stop talking about Harry Styles’ fabulous feather boa/yellow plaid blazer combo at the Grammys on Sunday, with many pointing out that it appears to be Clueless-inspired.

Well, now we know Cher Horowitz approves.

Alicia Silverstone posted photos of her Clueless character wearing her famous yellow plaid outfit and another of her sporting a pink feather boa. She placed a photo of Harry’s similar Gucci Grammys ensemble side-by-side for comparison.

“I am loving the #Clueless vibes @Harry_Styles!!” she tweeted Monday night. “Cher would be so honored (and totally approve!!) of this chic look.”

She added, “Congrats on your win at the #GRAMMYs last night!!!”

For the record, Harry wasn’t exactly trying to channel Cher. His stylist, Harry Lambert, told Vogue that his concept for the Grammy wardrobe was “the tradition of English individualism,” as exemplified by groundbreaking rockers like David Bowie.

I am loving the #Clueless vibes @Harry_Styles!! 😉💁🏼‍♀️ Cher would be so honored (and totally approve!!) of this chic look. 😘 Congrats on your win at the #GRAMMYs last night!!! #WatermelonSugar pic.twitter.com/2JufB336FA — Alicia Silverstone (@AliciaSilv) March 16, 2021

By Andrea Tuccillo

