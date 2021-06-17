Cher Cares: Singer funds mobile medical unit for free NYC COVID-19 vaccinations

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

When there’s a major crisis, Cher is usually one celebrity who leaps into action — and the COVID-19 pandemic is no exception.

The music legend co-founded the CherCares Pandemic Resource and Research Fund (CPRRF), through which she’s arranged for a mobile medical unit to travel through New York City, providing free access to vaccines and testing for underserved communities, regardless of insurance cover or immigration status. No appointments are necessary, either.

“I feel so fortunate to be able to do my part to ensure access for the children and families in New York City – my second home – by going directly into the community in hopes it will encourage more New Yorkers to come on board and keep themselves and their neighbors safe,” Cher says in a statement.

She adds that she’s “grateful” to be able to partner with New York City and Mayor Bill de Blasio to “reach as many people as possible.”

Dr. Irwin Redlener, the co-founder of CherCares, says, “From the beginning, Cher wanted to do something significant to help people who were vulnerable to Covid-19, especially those who lived in marginalized communities…her $1 million personal donation has already helped thousands of highly vulnerable people throughout this crisis across the country.”

The mobile unit, operated by the NYC Health + Hospitals Test & Trace Corps, started Thursday, and will be available in different locations in New York City through July 16, including:

Thursday, June 17-Sunday, June 20

Children’s Aid Dunlevy Milbank Community Center

E. 117th Street, between Fifth Avenue and Malcolm X Boulevard

New York, NY 10026

8 a.m.-6 p.m.



Monday, June 21-Friday, June 25

Child Center of NY Head Start/EarlyLearn

34-10 108th Street

Corona, Queens, NY 11368

8 a.m.-6 p.m.



Monday, June 28-Saturday, July 3

Children’s Aid Bronx Health Center

910 E. 172nd Street

Bronx, NY 10460

8 a.m.-6 p.m.



Wednesday, July 7-Sunday, July 11

Children’s Aid Dunlevy Milbank Community Center

E. 117th Street, between Fifth Avenue and Malcolm X Boulevard

New York, NY 10026

8 a.m.-6 p.m.



Monday, July 12-Friday, July 16

Child Center of New York Head Start/EarlyLearn

34-10 108th Street

Corona, Queens, NY 11368

8 a.m.-6 p.m.

