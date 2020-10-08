Cher among celebrity lineup participating in GLAAD's Spirit Day

Tara Ziemba/Getty Images

Cher has always been a champion for the LGBTQ community. This year, she’s among the lineup of celebrities who’ll be showing their support for GLAAD’s Spirit Day.

Spirit Day, the organization’s annual anti-bullying campaign, will take place on October 15. It involves companies, celebrities and more “going purple” on social media to show their unified support for LGBTQ youth.

“At a time when LGBTQ youth may be isolating in homes that are not affirming or do not have access to their usual support systems, this year’s Spirit Day is a chance for LGBTQ people and allies to send messages of acceptance and support to LGBTQ youth when they need it most,” says GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis in a statement to Billboard.

Other celebrities and artists participating this year include Daughtry, Ava Max, country group The Chicks, actress Halle Berry, actor Sterling K. Brown, JoJo and MAX.

By Andrea Tuccillo

