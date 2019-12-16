Chef Nancy Author of “The Instant Pot Diabetes Cookbook” [Podcast]

Chef Nancy Hughes is a cookbook author and a writer for the American Diabetes Association. So this is healthy, nutritious food for each and every one of us! Today Chef Nancy brings her newest production--The Instant Pot Diabetes Cookbook, so on top of nutritious, we now have a major time saver, something most of us need, most of the time, and during the holiday season much of the time. Also this is a great gift.
