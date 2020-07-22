Seth Blog

By Seth |

Cheez-It and Box Wine? I LOVE This World We Live In

Bottle, cheese and glasses of wine
Photo Credit: Bigstock

After its HUGE success last year.  The Cheez-It, Wine Box combo returns this summer just in time for Wine and Cheese Day!

 

When I was 24 we used to just take the bag out of the box, take a sip (or many)  straight out of the bag, then hang the empty bag on the wall.  It was our wallpaper for  many a season.

You know Sweet Lou has gotta be beside himself.  You’ve seen that SHAG commercial for senior housing where Lou Pinella declares his love of all things box wine, right?

Act fast… these things sell out quickly.

Clearly… because they are awesome!