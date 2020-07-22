Cheez-It and Box Wine? I LOVE This World We Live In

Photo Credit: Bigstock

After its HUGE success last year. The Cheez-It, Wine Box combo returns this summer just in time for Wine and Cheese Day!

The Cheez-It & Wine Box Has Returned After Selling Out in Minutes Last Summer​ https://t.co/azRZEkfg5y — People (@people) July 21, 2020

When I was 24 we used to just take the bag out of the box, take a sip (or many) straight out of the bag, then hang the empty bag on the wall. It was our wallpaper for many a season.

You know Sweet Lou has gotta be beside himself. You’ve seen that SHAG commercial for senior housing where Lou Pinella declares his love of all things box wine, right?

Act fast… these things sell out quickly.

Clearly… because they are awesome!