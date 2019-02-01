Cheeto Chicken Sandwich

KFC is testing its new Cheetos Sandwich in select restaurants throughout Virginia, North Carolina and Georgia.

The sandwich is made by “coating a juicy, hand-breaded Extra Crispy chicken filet with special Cheetos sauce and placing it on a toasted bun with mayo and a layer of crunchy Cheetos” and will give you a blast of Cheetos in every bite, the fast-food chain said.

“KFC took its signature Crispy Colonel Sandwich, introduced in April of last year, and completely Cheeto-fied it for an extra crunch and a double punch of flavor,” they said.

They wanted to merge these two iconic brands together to give both fanbases the best of both worlds.

The markets where the KFC Cheetos Sandwich is being tested include Greenville, Ga.; Raleigh, and Greensboro, N.C.; Richmond and Ronake, Va.

