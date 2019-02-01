Credit: YouTube

Cheeto Chicken Sandwich

KFC is testing its new Cheetos Sandwich in select restaurants throughout Virginia, North Carolina and Georgia.

WHAT??  Well not here but….

The sandwich is made by “coating a juicy, hand-breaded Extra Crispy chicken filet with special Cheetos sauce and placing it on a toasted bun with mayo and a layer of crunchy Cheetos” and will give you a blast of Cheetos in every bite, the fast-food chain said.

“KFC took its signature Crispy Colonel Sandwich, introduced in April of last year, and completely Cheeto-fied it for an extra crunch and a double punch of flavor,” they said.

They wanted to merge these two iconic brands together to give both fanbases the best of both worlds.

The markets where the KFC Cheetos Sandwich is being tested include Greenville, Ga.; Raleigh, and Greensboro, N.C.; Richmond and Ronake, Va.

About Laurie Hardie

Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
