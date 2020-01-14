Check Out The Sky Above This Arizona Town That Glows Purple!

Thanks to a rather large pot farm in Arizona, the town of Snowflake’s nighttime sky glows purple!

The night sky over Snowflake, Ariz., glowed pink and purple due to ultra-violet lights from a nearby marijuana farm called Copperstate Farms.

The purple glow is visible for miles, the Navajo County Facebook post on Friday said.

“The purple glow is a result of UV lights from nearby medical marijuana farm Copperstate Farms and the snow clouds overhead,” the post said.

The marijuana is grown in a large greenhouse that formerly grew tomatoes.

