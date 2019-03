If you’re heading to a Mariners game this year, you’ll have more food options to enjoy, including some local favorites.

2019 is bringing in a LOT of new when it comes to baseball in Seattle. From the name of the ballpark, to all of the new faces on the field to the already tantalizing menu items. Sure, they’re still going to have those fried grasshoppers but this year they’ve also added some extra local flair including Paseo!

Check out the menu HERE.