Check out Stevie Nicks’ new duet with Chris Isaak from ‘Elvis’ soundtrack

The new Elvis Presley biopic Elvis opened in theaters Friday, and with its arrival an expansive star-studded soundtrack album has been released. The album features 36 tracks that include new versions of classic Presley tunes, remixes, virtual duets and more.

Among the songs that appear on the Elvis soundtrack is a duet between Stevie Nicks and Chris Isaak on a rendition of the 1963 Presley rarity “Cotton Candy Land.”

The album also features contributions from Doja Cat, Eminem & CeeLo Green, Kacey Musgraves, Jazmine Sullivan and Måneskin, and virtual duets pairing Presley’s archival vocals with Elvis star Austin Butler and with ex-White Stripes frontman Jack White.

You can purchase the Elvis soundtrack now. A special immersive website has also been launched to showcase the music.

Elvis, directed by Baz Luhrmann, stars Butler in the title role and Tom Hanks as Presley’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

Here’s the album’s full track list:

“Suspicious Minds (Vocal Intro)” — Elvis Presley

“Also Sprach Zarathustra/American Trilogy” — Elvis Presley

“Vegas” — Doja Cat

“The King and I” — Eminem & CeeLo Green

“Tupelo Shuffle” — Swae Lee & Diplo

“I Got a Feelin’ in My Body (Stuart Price Remix)” — Elvis Presley and Stuart Price

“Craw-Fever” — Elvis Presley

“Don’t Fly Away (PNAU Remix)” — Elvis Presley & PNAU

“Can’t Help Falling in Love” — Kacey Musgraves

“Product of the Ghetto” — Elvis Presley & Nardo Wick

“If I Can Drea” — Måneskin

“Cotton Candy Land” — Stevie Nicks & Chris Isaak

“Baby, Let’s Play House” — Austin Butler

“I’m Coming Home (Film Mix)” — Elvis Presley

“Hound Dog” — Shonka Dukureh

“Tutti Frutti” — Les Greene

“Strange Things Are Happening Every Day” — Yola

“Hound Dog” — Austin Butler

“Let It All Hang Out” — Denzel Curry

“Trouble” — Austin Butler

“I Got a Feelin’ in My Body” — Lenesha Randolph

“Edge of Reality (Tame Impala Remix) ” — Elvis Presley & Tame Impala

“Summer Kisses/In My Body” — Elvis Presley

“’68 Comeback Special (Medley)” ” — Elvis Presley

“Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child” — Jazmine Sullivan

“If I Can Dream” — Elvis Presley

“Any Day Now” — Elvis Presley

“Power of My Love” — Elvis Presley & Jack White

“Vegas Rehearsal/That’s All Right” — Austin Butler & Elvis Presley

“Suspicious Minds (Film Edit) ” — Elvis Presley

“Polk Salad Annie (Film Mix) ” — Elvis Presley

“Burning Love (Film Mix) ” — Elvis Presley

“It’s Only Love” — Elvis Presley

“Suspicious Minds” — Paravi

“In the Ghetto (World Turns Remix) ” — Elvis Presley featuring Nardo Wick

“Unchained Melody (Film Mix) ” — Elvis Presley

