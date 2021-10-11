Chart-topping hits by Lewis Capaldi, Ed Sheeran, Elton John win BMI London Awards

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Modest! Golf

Lewis Capaldi‘s smash hit “Before You Go” was named Song of the Year at the 2021 BMI London Awards, given out annually the music rights management and licensing company BMI.

“Before You Go,” which was the most-performed song in the U.S. in 2020 by a U.K. or European songwriter, spent 52 weeks on the Billboard chart and eventually became Lewis’ second U.S. top 10, after “Someone You Loved.” One of Lewis’ co-writers, Tom Barnes, said, “The song really resonated with people during the pandemic because many had to say goodbye to people without really saying goodbye.”

Also at the event, iconic songs that have been broadcast on TV and radio more than a million times were recognized. Elton John‘s “Bennie and the Jets” and “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” were honored for seven million performances each, while “I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues” was honored for six million performances.

Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” were also honored for six million performances, and a song he co-wrote — Justin Bieber‘s “Love Yourself” — was honored for four million performances. “Every Breath You Take” by The Police earned its composer Sting an honor for a whopping 16 million performances. Of all the songs that BMI administers the rights to, that’s the most-played song.

