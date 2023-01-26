Charlie Puth, John Legend, Pentatonix and more to perform at ‘A Grammy Salute to The Beach Boys’

ABC

Because everyone’s in town for the Grammys anyway, the CBS TV special A Grammy Salute to The Beach Boys has attracted a star-studded lineup for its taping three days later.

Tickets for the February 8 taping, which will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, are on sale now. If you buy one, you’ll see Pentatonix, Charlie Puth and John Legend take the stage to pay tribute to the iconic group behind classics like “Good Vibrations,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” and “I Get Around.”

Norah Jones, Hanson, Michael McDonald, LeAnn Rimes, and country groups Lady A and Little Big Town are also on the bill, as are rockers Beck, Fall Out Boy, Weezer and Mumford & Sons.

If you’re not going to be in the area, you can always wait to watch the special when it airs on CBS and streams on Paramount+ later this year.

