Change The Date For Halloween? WHAT?

A Snickers bar might be satisfying but the brand says Halloween on a Thursday is not.

Snickers says it will give away one million Snickers bars if the federal government moves Halloween to the last Saturday in October.

“A Thursday Halloween? Not Satisfying. Halloween on the last Saturday of October?

Satisfying. If the Fed Govt makes it official, we’ll offer 1 million free Snickers to America,” the .

The reason?

It would make the day safer, longer and less stressful.

A petition to change the date to the last Saturday in October 125,000 signatures.

The current goal is 150,000 signatures and Snickers is urging people to join in.

