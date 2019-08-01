Halloween background. Spooky forest with dead trees and pumpkin.Halloween design with pumpkin

Change The Date For Halloween? WHAT?

August 1, 2019

A Snickers bar might be satisfying but the brand says Halloween on a Thursday is not.

Snickers says it will give away one million Snickers bars if the federal government moves Halloween to the last Saturday in October.

“A Thursday Halloween? Not Satisfying. Halloween on the last Saturday of October?

Satisfying. If the Fed Govt makes it official, we’ll offer 1 million free Snickers to America,” the brand tweeted.

The reason?

It would make the day safer, longer and less stressful.

A petition to change the date to the last Saturday in October has generated more than 125,000 signatures.

The current goal is 150,000 signatures and Snickers is urging people to join in.

Supporters of changing the date of Halloween to the last Saturday in October say it would make the day safer, longer and less stressful.

About Laurie Hardie

Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
