Cha-ching! Andy Grammer’s New Money Tour kicks off July 11

Andy Grammer recently released a new spoken word track, “I Need a New Money,” and he’s now announced The New Money Tour, kicking off in Asheville, North Carolina, on July 11. And it seems like “money” isn’t the only new stuff on Andy’s mind — new songs are on tap, as well.

“I have spent a lot of time over the past year writing and recording new music,” he says in a statement. “And [I] can’t wait to perform those songs and all the favorites for the amazing fans across the country.” On Instagram, he added, “I already know that my heart is going to explode night after night on this one.”

The tour is mapped out through an August 3 show in Salt Lake City, Utah. Tickets are now on sale via AndyGrammer.com.

In honor of National Poetry Month, Andy performed “I Need a New Money” on NBC’s Today show Monday morning. The song is about how love, rather than money, should be our currency, because our self-worth shouldn’t be tied to how much we make.

