An elite squadron of 350 specially-trained canines patrol the beaches, working as lifeguards.

300 SICS (Scuola Italiana Cani Salvataggio, or SICS) units, consisting of one dog and one trainer,

are tasked with watching over approximately 30 of the Italy’s busiest beaches.

Thanks to their willingness to perform, strength, and fearless exploits—including leaping

from helicopters into the surf below to rescue at-risk swimmers—an average of 20-30 lives are saved

annually by the doggie guards, and that number continues to climb each year.

Earlier this month, when several families, including eight children,

were imperiled by strong wind and wave conditions while 330 feet from shore,

three canine lifeguards and their trainers rushed in to save the day.

With the help of their human companions, dogs Eros, Mya, and Mira pulled

everyone to safety in about 15 minutes.

SICS teams are recognized for being especially effective in the face of large-scale life or death scenarios.

Thanks to their special training, they’re better able to carry out the simultaneous rescue of multiple

swimmers in situations where the capabilities of one or two lifeguards might be easily overwhelmed.

The founder says ‘To pull a sled, it takes at least six dogs, to pull six people, you only need one dog.”

Italy is currently the only country to recognize certified canine lifeguards,

but training centers are being set up for dogs in the U.S., Germany, Switzerland, and the Azores,

with SICS eager to spread its safety net to encompass wider waters across the world.

