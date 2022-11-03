Céline Dion’s upcoming movie gets a new title and release date — again

Gotham/GC Images

Céline Dion’s upcoming movie project has a new title, new release date and the promise of new music.

The film, originally called Text for You and then changed to It’s All Coming Back to Me, is now titled Love Again. It was last set to be released next Valentine’s Day but will now hit theaters on May 12, 2023.

Céline shared the news on her Instagram along with a movie still featuring her and Outlander star Sam Heughan.

“See you at the movies!” the photo is captioned. “Celine is starring alongside @priyankachopra and @samheughan and releasing new music for the romantic comedy LOVE AGAIN (new title!) coming to movie theaters MAY 12 (new date!).”

Heughan and Priyanka Chopra play two people that fall in love in an unconventional way. Chopra plays a woman grieving the loss of her fiancé by continuing to text his phone. Heughan plays the phone number’s new owner. Céline’s music plays a big part in their romance.

