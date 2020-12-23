Celine Dion thanks Sam Smith for gushing about her in new video: "You're so amazing"

Celine: ALICE CHICHE/AFP via Getty Images; Sam: Alasdair McLellan

Last year, Sam Smith posted a video of themselves losing their mind at Celine Dion‘s concert in London’s Hyde Park. Now, Celine has thanked Sam for raving about her and her vocal ability in a new video about Sam’s musical influences.

In the video, made for Pitchfork, Sam chooses Celine’s 1996 hit “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” as one of their favorite vocal performances. “It’s proper singing. It’s from the gut,” Sam explains. “Vocally, she just has a tone and there’s like a sharpness to her voice that just cuts right through you and you can hear her personality when she sings, too.”

“As a song, I just think it’s outrageous,” Sam adds about “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now.” “It’s so dramatic. The vocal performance is out of this world.”

Celine retweeted the Pitchfork video and wrote, “Aww, thank you so much @samsmith. It was great to see you last year in London, and forget about me – I think you’re so amazing!! Take care … hope to see you again soon.“

Of course, fans are now begging for the two stars to do a collaboration, and it probably wouldn’t take that much. After all, Sam co-wrote “For the Lover That I Lost,” one of the songs Celine recorded for her most recent album, Courage.

