Céline Dion shares Mother’s Day photo with her three sons, sends prayers for Ukrainian moms

Gotham/GC Images

Céline Dion spent time with her family on Mother’s Day and said she was keeping those who were unable to be with their loved ones in her thoughts.

Alongside a makeup-free photo with her three sons — René-Charles, 21, and 11-year-old twins Eddy and Nelson — Céline wrote that she realized she was “fortunate” to be able to be with her children for the day.

“I think about mothers in Ukraine and around the world who have lost their children,” she wrote, adding that she was also keeping in mind “those mothers who constantly worry about how to keep their children safe,” as well as “those mothers who devote every ounce of their energy just to provide their children with the bare necessities of life.”

She continued, “These mothers truly are the courageous ones, and I dedicate this Mother’s Day to all of them.”

The Canadian diva ended her message by noting that she will keep those mothers in her prayers so that they “will find peace and comfort for their families.”

Céline’s post comes after she announced last month that she’s postponing her 2022 European shows due to the “severe muscle spasms” she’s been dealing with since 2021. In her message then, she said that she was doing “a little bit better,” but admitted that her recovery was moving “very slow,” which she said was “very frustrating.”v

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.