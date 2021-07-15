Celine Dion postpones remaining North American tour dates to 2022

ALICE CHICHE/AFP via Getty Images

Celine Dion is pushing back the remaining North American dates on her Courage World Tour.

The shows, which had previously been rescheduled to August and September of this year, will now be postponed to March and April of 2022 due to continued COVID-19 concerns.

“I know how frustrating it is for my fans, with all the postponements that have taken place these past 18 months,” Celine says in a statement. “My team and I are still concerned about everyone’s safety this summer even though the situation has dramatically improved.”

“We all feel 100% comfortable that things will be very safe next spring, and I want my fans to feel the same way, without any worries,” she adds. “I hope everyone understands.”

The rescheduled dates kick off March 9 in Denver, CO, and wrap April 22 in Washington, D.C.

Tickets purchased for the original 2020 and 2021 tour dates will be honored for the rescheduled 2022 dates.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.