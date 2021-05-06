Celine Dion postpones European tour dates to 2023

ALICE CHICHE/AFP via Getty Images

Celine Dion will not be resuming the European leg of her Courage world tour this year.

The singer has postponed her 2021 European tour dates to 2023 due to the ongoing pandemic and COVID-19 restrictions.

The shows she had planned for this summer in Tel Aviv, Israel; Nicosia, Cyprus; Attard, Malta; Athens, Greece; Bucharest, Romania; Carhaix, France; Lucca, Italy; and Nyon, Switzerland will now take place from May 31 through July 17, 2023.

“I was really looking forward to seeing all of you in Europe this summer, but unfortunately because of the situation in our world things just keep getting pushed back,” Celine said in a statement. “But please don’t despair, we feel really good about doing the shows in 2023 and I can’t wait to finally see you. 2023 here we come!”

Tickets purchased for the 2020 or 2021 dates will be honored for the rescheduled dates.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.