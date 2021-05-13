Celine Dion on her return to Las Vegas: “We have an amazing opportunity”

Denise Truscello/Resorts World Las Vegas/Concerts West/AEG Presents

Celine Dion played her final performance in Las Vegas in June of 2019, but now she’s back with a new residency starting November 5 at a new venue: The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas. Celine is returning to Vegas, she tells USA Today, because “we have an amazing opportunity to start in a brand-new place.”

The Resorts World theater is a bigger room, holding 5,000 versus the 4,100 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. “I haven’t seen it in person yet, but this theater is state of the art and all the technology is the crème de la crème,” Celine gushes. “Everybody is super-excited and we’re all working really hard.”

In March, Celine celebrated the 25th anniversary of her breakthrough 1996 album Falling Into You, and says she’s considering whether to include more from that album in her new set list.

“We’re still working on which ones will be part of the show, but I will be singing the songs that got me to where I am today,” she tells USA Today. “The challenge for me is, how can I freshen them up and present them in the newest way possible?

“I don’t want to go on stage and change the whole song because I don’t want to disappoint the fans, but there’s probably a way to perform them in a way that’s surprising as well,” she adds.

Two songs on Falling Into You that definitely got Celine where she is today are “Because You Loved Me” and “All By Myself.” Celine tells USA Today that her producer, David Foster, got her to sing the super-high note on the latter by telling her, “Don’t worry. If you can’t hit it, Whitney is just next door and she can come and do it.”

