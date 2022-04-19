Céline Dion movie, renamed to ‘It’s All Coming Back to Me’, gets new release date

Gotham/GC Images

We finally have the new name and release date for Céline Dion‘s upcoming romantic comedy. Deadline reports the film, now titled It’s All Coming Back to Me, arrives in theaters shortly before Valentine’s Day next year.

The film was previously labeled Text for You. Starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Outlander‘s Sam Heughan, it’s about a woman, played by Chopra Jonas, who copes with her fiancé’s death by sending heartfelt text messages to his old cellphone number. It turns out the number’s new owner, played by Heughan, is also someone suffering from a similar heartbreak.

The two eventually meet and sparks fly, but they are forced to question if they are truly ready to move on and find love again. The catalyst that encourages them to take the leap turns out to be Céline’s music.

Chopra Jonas previously raved about working alongside the legendary singer for the movie, telling Harper’s Bazaar Arabia﻿, “She’s so funny. And she’s an amazing actress.”

The movie will be Céline’s acting debut and, according to the ﻿Quantico﻿ star, she has the chops to take over Hollywood should she choose. “She definitely needs to do more of this,” Chopra Jonas enthused.

It’s All Coming Back to Me hits theaters February 10, 2023.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.