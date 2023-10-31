Céline Dion makes rare appearance — in the Montreal Canadiens’ locker room

Virginia Sherwood/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Céline Dion has been out of the spotlight ever since she canceled all her live appearances due to her battle with stiff-person syndrome. But she couldn’t resist supporting her home province’s hockey team this week.

When the Montreal Canadiens played the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday night, Céline, who lives in Vegas, dropped by to watch the game and later visited the locker room. The team’s VP of hockey communications, Chantal Machabée, posted a photo of herself posing with the Canadian superstar on Instagram.

She wrote in the caption, “From the lovely visit to our game in Vegas yesterday. Thank you Céline Dion for your generosity. The whole team was very happy to meet you and your family.”

Sadly, Céline wasn’t able to bring that game-winning “Taylor Swift-in-the-VIP-box” good luck to the ice: The Canadiens lost the game in shoot-outs 3-2.

Still, fans were thrilled to see Céline out and about. Fans wrote in the comments, “God how much we missed her,” “You look incredible! Sending you hugs! We love you so much!!” and “Wow! So great to see Céline looking so healthy and happy!”

In May, the star told fans that she had to cancel all the dates on her Courage World Tour for 2023 and 2024 due to her illness, which causes painful muscle spasms, among other symptoms.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.