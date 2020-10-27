Celine Dion joins cast of romantic drama, 'Text for You'

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Celine Dion is heading to the big screen.

According to Deadline, the singer is joining Outlander star Sam Heughan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas for a new romantic drama tentatively called Text for You.

The film is inspired by the 2016 German-language movie SMS Fur Dich, which is based on a popular novel by Sofie Cramer. It follows a woman who, to ease the grief of her fiancé’s death, begins texting his old cell phone. The phone now belongs to a man across town who happens to be dealing with a similar heartbreak. The two instantly connect, but struggle to leave the pain of the past behind.

So where does Celine come in? It’s the singer’s music and influence that gives the couple “the courage to take a chance on love again,” Deadline reports. Guess you can say she helps them realize their hearts will go on.

No word yet on when production begins.

By Andrea Tuccillo

