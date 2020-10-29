Celine Dion, John Legend, Darius Rucker & more joining chart-topping songwriter Diane Warren on debut album

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

After writing nine number-one hits and 32 top-ten singles, Oscar-nominated songwriter Diane Warren is finally releasing her debut album — and enlisting her famous pals to sing on it, Billboard reports.

Diane, who wrote “If You Asked Me To,” “I’ll Be Your Shelter,” “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now,” “How Can We Be Lovers,” “Live for Loving You,” “Unbreak My Heart,” “Because You Loved Me,” “How Do I Live,” “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing,” “Can’t Fight the Moonlight” and countless others, will release Diane Warren: The Cave Sessions Vol. 1 in early 2021.

Contributing vocals to the album are Celine Dion, Mary J. Blige, Hootie & the Blowfish frontman Darius Rucker, John Legend, Jason Derulo and many others.

In a statement, Diane says, “I am writing new songs all the time, and I really think I’m writing my best songs right now. A lot of people have done this kind of project — [producers and DJs like] Mark Ronson or Calvin Harris or DJ Khaled — but no one who is just a songwriter has. So why not me?”

“I thought it would be a chance to work with artists I love and other artists I want to work with, and create a cool body of work that shows the diversity of what I do,” she adds.

The first single from the album, “Times Like This,” features Darius Rucker and will be out November 10. In a statement he says, “Diane is such a legend…just being asked to be part of her record — and especially such a great song like this — is just amazing.”

Diane’s most recent songs include “The Change,” Joe Biden‘s official campaign anthem, performed by Jojo, and “Free,” sung by Charlie Puth for the Disney animated film The One and Only Ivan.

By Andrea Dresdale

