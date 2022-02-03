Céline Dion is “an amazing actress,” says her ‘Text for You’ co-star Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Gotham/GC Images

Since Celine Dion delayed her new Las Vegas residency due to a medical problem, we’re not sure when the singer will launch the engagement, but she is expected to grace our movie screens sometime this year in her first film role. And according to one of her co-stars, the Canadian superstar knocked it out of the park.

The movie, a romantic comedy called Text for You, stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas as a woman who copes with the death of her fiancé by sending text messages to his old cellphone number. It’s now been assigned to another guy, played by Outlander‘s Sam Heughan, who is also bereaved. It’s reportedly Céline’s music that gives both characters the courage to find love again.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar Arabia, Priyanka says, excitedly, “It’s Céline Dion’s acting debut and it will be in my movie! She’s so funny. And she’s an amazing actress.” Priyanka knows a thing or two about singers who act, since her husband is Nick Jonas.

“She definitely needs to do more of this,” adds Priyanka of Céline.

Meanwhile, the movie Aline, which was loosely inspired by Céline’s life and features her music — though not her original recordings — opens in the U.S. on April 8. The movie has faced criticism from Céline’s family over its supposed inaccuracies, and its portrayal of their family as a bunch of scam artists.

