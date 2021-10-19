Celine Dion delays opening of new Las Vegas residency due to “unforeseen medical symptoms”

Denise Truscello/Resorts World Las Vegas/Concerts West/AEG Presents

Celine Dion’s brand new Las Vegas residency at Resorts World Theatre has been delayed for medical reasons — but it has nothing to do with COVID-19.

The show was due to open November 5 and run through November 20, and then from January 19 to February 5, 2022, but all those performances have now been canceled. Celine is suffering from what’s described as “severe and persistent muscle spasms,” which have left her unable to perform or participate in rehearsals.

“I’m heartbroken by this,” Celine said in a statement. “My team and I have been working on our new show for the past eight months, and to not be able to open this November saddens me beyond words.”

“My partners at Resorts World Las Vegas and AEG have been working around the clock to get this brand-new state-of-the-art theatre ready, and it’s absolutely beautiful,” Celine continued. “I feel so bad that I’m letting them down, and I’m especially sorry for disappointing all the fans who’ve been making their plans to come to Las Vegas. Now, I have to focus on getting better…I want to get through this as soon as I can.”

The president of Resorts World said, “If there’s anything these trying times have taught us, it’s that nothing is more important than your well being…we wish [Celine] a speedy recovery and look forward to welcoming her to her new home when she feels ready and able to perform again.”

Fans who bought tickets to Celine’s residency via a credit card will get refunds automatically. Ticket holders will get first access to tickets for the rescheduled show dates when they are announced. Meanwhile, Celine still plans to resume her Courage World Tour in March of 2022.

