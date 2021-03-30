Céline Dion celebrates birthday, teases "great new projects"

Bonne fête, Céline Dion! That’s how you say “Happy Birthday” in the singer’s home province of Quebec; she turns 53 today.



On Instagram, she posted photos of herself from the ’90s slicing into a birthday cake, and wrote, “I’m not counting the years, but I’m still eating cake for sure! Thanks for all the birthday wishes!”

Meanwhile, speaking with ELLE Canada, Céline says that she’s enjoyed the “long sabbatical” that COVID-19 forced her to take.

“Because of COVID-19, we’ve had to reschedule all our tour dates, like everyone else, so I decided to enjoy time with the family for an extended period… something I’ve never done before, and it’s been wonderful,” she says.

On top of that, Céline says she’s excited about her upcoming movie debut in the film Text for You, alongside Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan, and resuming her Courage tour. And there’s more.



“We have a few other new great projects which we’ll be announcing sometime in the next few months,” she teases. “There’s a lot happening!

