Celine Dion cancels her North American Courage tour dates due to her ongoing “recovery from recent health issues”

More bad news for Celine Dion fans: Her North American tour dates for her Courage World Tour have been canceled.

Last year, Celine postponed the launch of her new residency show at Resorts World Las Vegas due to “severe and persistent muscle spasms.” That same issue is the reason why the tour dates — which were set to start March 9 in Denver and run through April 22 in Washington, D.C. — have now been scrapped.

“I was really hoping that I’d be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing,” the Canadian superstar said in a statement. “There’s a lot of organizing and preparation that goes into our shows, and so we have to make decisions today which will affect the plans two months down the road.”

She added, “I’ll be so glad to get back to full health, as well as all of us getting past this pandemic, and I can’t wait to be back on stage again. Meanwhile, I’ve been very touched by all the words of encouragement that everyone’s been sending to me on social media. I feel your love and support and it means the world to me.”

Fans who bought tickets with a credit card will get automatic refunds.

Celine still plans to complete the European leg of her tour, which is is set to start May 35 in Birmingham, England.

