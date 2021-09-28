Celine Dion-approved documentary about her life and career now in production

Denise Truscello/Resorts World Las Vegas/Concerts West/AEG Presents

Perhaps as a response to the quasi biopic Aline, which is hitting theaters in 2022, Celine Dion has authorized the production of a documentary about her life and career.

The documentary from Oscar-nominated director Irene Taylor will be “the definitive feature” about Celine, and has the diva’s “full participation and support.” It will follow her “incredible” life story and include all her career highlights.

“I’ve always been an open book with my fans, and with her sensitivity and thoughtful creativity I think that Irene will be able to show everyone a part of me that they haven’t seen before,” Celine says in a statement. “I know she’ll tell my story in the most honest and heartfelt way.”

“Going on this journey with a legendary artist such as Celine Dion is an extraordinary opportunity for me as a filmmaker,” adds Taylor. “Having access to examine her life and inimitable career, will allow me to create a multifaceted portrait of an iconic, global superstar, which I look forward to sharing with the world.”

Celine will kick off her new residency show at Resorts World Las Vegas on November 5. She’s set to resume her Courage world tour in 2022.

As previously reported, Aline is a French movie that’s a thinly veiled biopic of Celine. Its director, writer and star, Valerie Lemercier, claims Celine’s French manager signed off on the film, but told her that Celine didn’t want to read the script.

