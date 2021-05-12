Celine Dion announces new Las Vegas residency, ‘Celine,’ starting Nov. 5

Denise Truscello/Resorts World Las Vegas/Concerts West/AEG Presents

Celine Dion is back where she belongs: Las Vegas.

The Canadian superstar, who pioneered the trend of current pop stars headlining in Sin City, is returning for a new show in a new location: The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas.

Celine’s show, called, simply, Celine, will open November 5, and the first performance will benefit COVID-19 Relief. She’s scheduled to perform 10 shows through November 20; tickets go on sale May 24 at 10 a.m. PT.

“We’re working on something very, very special and I’m super-excited about it,” Celine says in a video message. The show is described as an “intimate, imaginative production.”

Celine wrapped up her most recent Las Vegas residency, at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, in June of 2019; by that time, it had played to more than two million fans.

Katy Perry, Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan all announced their own Resorts World residencies Wednesday as well.

