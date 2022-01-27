Céline Dion and Michael Bublé have a lovefest thanks to Michael’s Céline Dion Challenge TikTok

David Becker/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Two Canadian superstars gushing over each other? We love to see it.

Michael Bublé recently posted a TikTok in which he takes on the Céline Dion Challenge, which requires you to dramatically lip-sync her hit “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” while doing an outfit reveal and having your hair blown around by a fan, hair dryer, leaf blower, or whatever you have available. Well, not only did fans approve of what Michael did, but so did Céline herself.

As previously reported, Michael lip-synced to the song while standing in front of a hockey goal on skates with a hockey stick and gloves. He then throws them aside and grabs the Stanley Cup, while a guy with a Canadian flag run back and forth behind him and woman throws confetti at him.

Céline re-posted Michael’s video to her Instagram Stories and wrote, “He shoots, he scores! You’re amazing @michaelbuble. Love you! Celine xx.” Then Michael posted her message to HIS Instagram Stories, and wrote, “I love you more…no you hang up…no you hang up.”

Fun fact: “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” was written by Jim Steinman, who penned the late Meat Loaf‘s iconic hits. Meat Loaf eventually recorded it himself as a duet with singer Marion Raven on his 2006 album Bat Out of Hell III: The Monster Is Loose.

