Celine Dion and Bonnie Tyler pay tribute to late songwriter Jim Steinman

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame

Celine Dion and Bonnie Tyler are paying tribute to songwriter Jim Steinman, who passed away this week at age 73.

Steinman was responsible for writing Celine’s 1996 smash “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” and Bonnie’s 1983 classic “Total Eclipse of the Heart,” among many other hit songs.

“I’m so sorry to hear about the passing of Jim Steinman,” Celine wrote on Instagram. “He was a musical genius… an amazing producer and songwriter… and having the opportunity to work with him was one of the greatest privileges of my career. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends.”

Bonnie shared her own reaction on social media, writing, “I am absolutely devastated to learn of the passing of my long term friend and musical mentor Jim Steinman.”

“Jim wrote and produced some of the most iconic rock songs of all time and I was massively privileged to have been given some of them by him,” she continued. “I made two albums with Jim, despite my record company initially thinking he wouldn’t want to work with me, thankfully they were wrong, and can say without any doubt that Jim was a true genius.”

Bonnie said Steinman was also “a funny, kind, supportive, and deeply caring human being” and she’ll “always be grateful to him.”

Steinman died Monday in Connecticut, according to Variety. No cause of death has been announced.

