Bankrx|BigStock

We lost many celebrities, but we also lost 333K to Covid.

Celebrities….RIP

Alex Trebek

Chadwick Boseman

Charlie Pride

Eddie Van Halen

Hal Ketchum

Koby Bryant

Ruth Bader Ginsberg

Sean Connery

And so many more!

Full List: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069