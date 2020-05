A huge heartfelt and sincere thank you to those who sacrifice so much of themselves to take care of others. We wish nurses everywhere a very happy National Nurses Day. But, as always, actions speak louder than words… so here’s a list of discounts and freebies to those all important healthcare workers today!

Tasty freebies and big-time discounts for National Nurses Week 2020 https://t.co/qoFX28GxDY — AJC (@ajc) May 5, 2020

Thank you nurses for all of your help, support and compassion!