Celebrate Our Women’s World Cup Champs at Cheney Stadium!

Want to celebrate our WORLD CUP CHAMPIONS? Of course you do! Then reserve your tickets ASAP for the REIGN FC ‘World Cup Homecoming Match’ at Cheney Stadium for 7/28. Hurry, tickets going fast and prices $$$ by demand. Check out the schedule (HERE).
About Shellie Hart
Your workday host is a longtime Seattle Radio Midday Air-Personality. Shellie grew up in Burien and now lives in West Seattle. She’s the on-court Entertainment Emcee for our 3X WNBA Championship Team SEATTLE STORM. Shellie is also committed to Children’s Hospital who once participated weekly in their CHILD LIFE Program, dedicating over a 100 hours of volunteer time annually. People ask all the time, “What’s your favorite part of the job?”, and my response is YOU! Sure I get to meet all kinds of famous people, but it’s engaging with the people and their Northwest families that makes me happy”
Related Articles
Appetizers: 4th of July Fun and Yum! [recipes]
July 4, 2019
PLAYLIST: Songs For Your 4th of July Mixtape [list]
July 3, 2019
Oh Social Media, Why Do You Do This To Us??
July 3, 2019