CDC releases guidelines that could allow some to return to work

Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images(WASHINGTON, D.C.) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday was said to be readying new outlines that would allow individuals to return to work. The news came from Vice President Mike Pence during the White House’s daily briefing about COVID-19.

“The CDC will have new guidance tomorrow that the CDC will be publishing for people who were in proximity to an individual that tested positive for coronavirus but have no symptoms,” announced Pence. “And CDC will be publishing new guidance about how those individuals and the circumstances under which they might be able to return back to work using some facial protection and monitoring their temperature.”

The announcement comes after the CDC urged all Americans to wear non-medical masks when outside.

Following growing optimism that Americans will soon return to work, the U.S. stock market rallied again. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained over 700 points, or 3.4 percent on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq grew by 3.4 and 2.6 percent, respectively.

