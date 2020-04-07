CBS’ ‘All Rise’ to shoot “social distancing” episode via FaceTime

CBS(LOS ANGELES) — CBS’ freshman drama All Rise is rising to the challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic with a virtual episode focusing on the pandemic, and impact social distancing is having on the criminal justice system.

The episode will be filmed extensively using FaceTime, WebEx, Zoom and other available social media and online technology, according to the network.

The story centers on Marg Helgenberger’s Judge Benner, who authorizes Judge Lola Carmichael — played by Simone Missick — to preside over a virtual trial involving a dispute between brothers and a stolen car.

Jessica Camacho’s Emily will represent the defendant, a graffiti artist that Mark — played by Wilson Bethel — will prosecute.

In a statement, the network said, “The show’s consulting producer, former Los Angeles County District Attorney Gil Garcetti, is providing insight into how the justice system continues in Los Angeles, even during the pandemic. Throughout the episode, the series’ characters will be shown managing their ‘new normal’ of everyday reality at home, in order to continue their professional and personal lives, parallel to what the nation is currently confronting.”

The episode airs May 4 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.