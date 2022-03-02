Catch Richard Marx tonight on ABC’s ‘The Goldbergs’

ABC/Carlos Lopez-Calleja

If you miss Richard Marx’s amazing 1980s hair, be sure to tune into ABC’s The Goldbergs tonight.

Richard plays himself in the episode, but since the show is set in the ’80s, he’s sporting a wig that resembles the long feathered ‘do he sported during that decade. You can see him in a clip that he’s posted on his socials in advance of the episode, which is also the show’s 200th.

In the clip, Richard is seen talking to Beverly, played by Wendi McLendon-Covey. He asks Wendi for a check for his performance, which he says he “kinda nailed.”

A reluctant Beverly replies, “Well, I’ll tell ya what. I’m gonna write down a number, and you can either take it or leave it.” She hands him a piece of paper.

“That is not a number. And why would I do that to myself?” Richard asks after reading it.

“Oh, boo hoo, write a sad song about it,” snaps Beverly.

“Oh, I will,” replies Richard. “And it’ll be a number one smash hit!”

It’s not clear how Richard and his performance fits into the plot of the episode, which is called “The Wedding.” It involves Geoff, played by Sam Lerner, scrambling to fix things after he finds out no one made a deposit on the wedding venue, and an approaching storm that could jeopardize the entire event. It airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

