Olivia Rodrigo gave her new ballad “Can’t Catch Me Now” — her contribution to The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes — its live debut Friday during her set at Los Angeles’ Jingle Ball.

“So, has anybody watched The Hunger Games?” Rodrigo asked the Kia Forum crowd. “I was super lucky because this year I got a chance to write a song for the movie that’s out now.”

Rodrigo will next serve as the musical guest on the Dec. 9 episode of Saturday Night Live, hosted by Adam Driver.

Catch Me if You Can

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069