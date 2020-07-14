Catch a “BUZZ”? Electric Fence Forces Social Distancing in Bar

There are ways to force social distancing in this time of COVID-19. Some are more unique than others.

Shock and ale: electric fence keeps drinkers back from the bar in English pub https://t.co/ivr9OoTIha pic.twitter.com/7dR84Gb40M — Reuters (@Reuters) July 14, 2020

So I go on air, all excited to talk about this, mention that you may not want to drink too much warm British beer or Beefeater’s Gin for fear of stumbling into all that voltage and winding up looking like Doc Brown from Back to the Future.

Five minutes later my email notification dings… Damien had sent me… well… this:

Thanks? I think.