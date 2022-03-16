Cat Women Reunion

Zoë Kravitz got a Catwoman-themed surprise during her SNL hosting debut this week: more Catwomen.

After Kravitz joked about how she “watched the movie musical Cats every day for a year” to prepare for her role as Catwoman in The Batman, Kate McKinnon appeared in a leather dominatrix suit asking, “Somebody out here talking about cats?”

McKinnon quickly revealed that she was “the Catwoman from the Nineties, the one with the whip.” She then revealed her origin story to Kravitz.

“OK, I fell out of a window onto a pile of cats. They licked me back to life and now I dress like Sandy from a porno version of Grease,” McKinnon told Kravitz. “It’s still called Grease.”

As Kravitz attempted to transition back into her monologue, McKinnon fired up the “Cat Signal,” which summoned a variety of Catwomen. Ego Nwodim appeared, dressed as the Eartha Kitt version of Catwoman from the original 1960s TV series, Batman.

“I was the first Black Catwoman — meow!” Nwodim exclaimed, before explaining that people thought Kitt’s performance was “campy” back in the day, but “it turned out it was just super-gay.”

Kravitz, again, tried to return to her monologue but was interrupted by a “cat lady,” Aidy Bryant playing an elderly woman pushing around a cat in a grocery cart.

Then, Chris Redd appeared as Katt Williams, which frustrated Kravitz who said, “Oh, come on. You’re not even a woman.”

Video: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069