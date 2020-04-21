Cast of ‘Friends’ joins the All In Challenge for COVID-19 relief

April 21, 2020

NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — The cast of Friends is joining the All In Challenge, in which celebrities offer once-in-a-lifetime experiences that fans can win by simply donating to COVID-19 relief.

The cast is offering one lucky fan and five of their friends a chance to join them on the set of their upcoming reunion special for HBO Max — when the quarantine is lifted, of course.

“We’re so excited to join the ALL IN challenge to help keep people fed and healthy during this time,” Jennifer Aniston writes on Instagram.

“We’re inviting you and five of YOUR friends to join the six of us on Stage 24,” she continues. “Be our personal guests in the audience for the taping of our @HBOMAX reunion, as we reminisce about the show and celebrate all the fun we had  … and get the whole Friends VIP experience on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour.”

She adds, “We hope this brings a little joy, and something to look forward to… Can’t wait to meet and hug you guys when this is all over.”

Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer similarly posted about the challenge on their socials.

To enter, go to AllInChallenge.com and make a donation for as little as $10. All of the proceeds will go to go to No Kid Hungry, Meals on Wheels and America’s Food Fund, which benefits Feeding America and World Central Kitchen.

