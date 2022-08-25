Cars ~ Trucks ~ Motorcycles Oh My

HThis Sunday, August 28th is the big Woodinville Car Show!

2021 the house was packed with an amazing mix of 250 cars, trucks, motorcycles and more, from all eras.

This year is a new location allowing for more space! Plus…

DJ / music, food trucks, winery, brewery, ice cream truck, and amazing raffle prizes!

💜 All raffle proceeds will be donated to DIPG research, in memory of our beloved club member, Emily Hood. 💛

Free event, family friendly, open to the public! (Spectators visit anytime. Participants must pre-register).

If you would like to participate with a show vehicle, and have not yet registered, CLICK HERE!

If you have already registered, watch for email updates.

Sunday, August 28th 2022

11am – 3pm

15510 Woodinville Redmond Rd NE

Woodinville, WA 98072

’22 Woodinville Car Club Wine & Hops