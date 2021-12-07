Carrie Underwood loves her “Favorite Time of Year”: “It’s hard to sing it without smiling”

Last year, Carrie Underwood released her first holiday album, My Gift, and this year, she re-released it with several bonus tracks, including her current hit, “Favorite Time of Year.” Carrie says it details the many things that make the holiday season everyone’s favorite time of year.

“[It’s] a song about all of the things that make you smile during Christmas,” she explains. “There’s so much about Christmas that is absolutely wonderful. Obviously, the birth of Jesus, that’s what we’re celebrating, but there’s so many other things too – like the presents, the family, the weather, the decorations – just all those things, all wrapped up.”

“I love the song because it’s just, it’s hard to sing it without smiling. It’s hard to listen to it without smiling,” Carrie adds. “I think it’s a perfect addition to the rest of my Christmas song collection.”

There’s another reason why this season is Carrie’s favorite time of year: She just kicked off her Las Vegas residency, called REFLECTION, at Resorts World Las Vegas, and will perform it again tonight, tomorrow night, December 8, 10 and 11. She’ll return in March and April for more shows, and she just added six additional shows for May.

In addition to “Favorite Time of Year,” the deluxe version of My Gift includes another new song called “All Is Well,” and a medley of “Let There Be Peace/Something in the Water,” recorded live during her 2020 HBO Max special MY GIFT: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood.