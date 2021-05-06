Carole King, Karen Carpenter & Aretha Franklin? ‘Girls5eva’ star Sara Bareilles builds her fantasy girl group

Pari Dukovic/Peacock

Girls5eva, the new comedy series that premieres on the Peacock streaming platform today, stars Sara Bareilles as a member of a ’90s girl group that reunites for a second chance at fame. When Peacock asked the show’s cast which artists, living or dead, would be in their dream girl group, Sara responded by creating, not a fantasy girl group, but a fantasy “woman band.”

“I’m choosing great singers, great players,” Sara explains. “The first person that comes to mind is Karen Carpenter.”

“First of all, I love her voice so so much,” Sara says of the late Carpenters front woman, who died in 1983. “And she’s a killing jazz drummer.”

For her bass player, Sara chose Grammy winner Meshell Ndegeocello [in-day-gee-oh-CHELL-o], who you probably know from her hit 1994 duet with John Mellencamp, “Wild Night.”

“Up next, I’m choosing Carole King,” Sara says of the legendary singer/songwriter and keyboard player. “And then last but first, Aretha Franklin. If you’re gonna have a group of women doing anything, you’re gonna want Miss Aretha with you.”

While Sara loves her “woman band,” she admits, “It doesn’t roll off the tongue as good as girl group!”

The rest of the Girls5eva cast, which includes Busy Philipps, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell and Ashley Park, chose Patti LaBelle, Tori Amos, Whitney Houston, Tina Turner, Chaka Khan, Gladys Knight, Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez, Mariah Carey and Celine Dion.

Girls5Eva is streaming now.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.