Carew Papritz, ‘The Legacy Letters’, a Father’s Day gift, and more

June 21, 2020

Carew Papritz is an award-winning author and education thought leader. The message that resonates through the pages of “The Legacy Letters” is timeless, and so critically important in our life and world today. So ideal for Father’s Day, Carew talks about fatherhood, male role models, and experiences with students. Carew divides his time between Washington state–which is home, and Arizona. Check out his CarewTube, encouraging kids to read.

Home – rework

Sunday Morning Magazine is a local Seattle podcast featuring guests from local non-profit agencies, authors and specialists in the fields that are the focus of each weekend’s informative conversation. These focus areas include education, environment, charities, crime, health, domestic issues, and youth.

About Kate Daniels

Kate Daniels
Kate Daniels is the host of Sunday Morning Magazine and Inspirational Women.
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lisa Closterman at lclosterman@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only