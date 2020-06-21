Carew Papritz, ‘The Legacy Letters’, a Father’s Day gift, and more

Carew Papritz is an award-winning author and education thought leader. The message that resonates through the pages of “The Legacy Letters” is timeless, and so critically important in our life and world today. So ideal for Father’s Day, Carew talks about fatherhood, male role models, and experiences with students. Carew divides his time between Washington state–which is home, and Arizona. Check out his CarewTube, encouraging kids to read.

Sunday Morning Magazine is a local Seattle podcast featuring guests from local non-profit agencies, authors and specialists in the fields that are the focus of each weekend’s informative conversation. These focus areas include education, environment, charities, crime, health, domestic issues, and youth. Follow on Apple Podcasts

