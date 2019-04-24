Car Stolen With A Toddler In The Back Seat

A 3-year-old girl is OK after being inside a car that was stolen in the South Hill neighborhood Wednesday morning.

The dad says “I was loading the kids in the car and taking the trash out and grabbing things to bring and it was a matter of seconds before somebody

took off in the car,””My immediate reaction was to call 911.”

At the same time a Walgreens employee also called 911 to report a car had just been abandoned in their parking lot

and the driver was seen running away, according to Det. Sgt. Gary Sanders with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Sanders reminded parents to be vigilant when it comes to

leaving your car unattended, even for brief moments.

“It only takes a moment for someone to be driving away with your vehicle, and unfortunately today with the

3-year-old in the vehicle, too,” Sanders said.

