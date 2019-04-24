Credit: GreenMiles | BigStockPhoto.com

Car Stolen With A Toddler In The Back Seat

A 3-year-old girl is OK after being inside a car that was stolen in the South Hill neighborhood Wednesday morning.

The dad says “I was loading the kids in the car and taking the trash out and grabbing things to bring and it was a matter of seconds before somebody

took off in the car,””My immediate reaction was to call 911.”

At the same time a Walgreens employee also called 911  to report a car had just been abandoned in their parking lot

and the driver was seen running away, according to Det. Sgt. Gary Sanders with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Sanders reminded parents to be vigilant when it comes to

leaving your car unattended, even for brief moments.

“It only takes a moment for someone to be driving away with your vehicle, and unfortunately today with the

3-year-old in the vehicle, too,” Sanders said.

Full Story: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on FacebookTwitter and Instagram @warm1069

About Laurie Hardie

Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.