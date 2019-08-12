Car Cooling off?

A car smashed through the glass wall of a fitness facility and crash-landed into an indoor swimming poolin North Seattle.

The bizarre incident unfolded at about 7:45 a.m. at the LA Fitness center near Aurora Avenue North and 132nd Street.

Three people were swimming laps in the pool as the car plunged into the water and quickly sank to the bottom.

None of the swimmers was struck or injured. Two of them swam over to help the elderly male driver escape from the car.

One swimmer said “I was about to flip turn and this thing came crashing in on the left side of me.”

I thought someone had thrown in a deck chair and I look up and there’s just…there’s just a car,” said Noah Schlenk.

Schlenk said he and another swimmer pulled the driver out of the car.

Another swimmer told KOMO News that he really didn’t understand what had happened at first.

