Credit: BigStockPhoto

Car Cooling off?

August 12, 2019

A car smashed through the glass wall of a fitness facility and crash-landed into an indoor swimming poolin North Seattle.

The bizarre incident unfolded at about 7:45 a.m. at the LA Fitness center near Aurora Avenue North and 132nd Street.

Three people were swimming laps in the pool as the car plunged into the water and quickly sank to the bottom.

None of the swimmers was struck or injured. Two of them swam over to help the elderly male driver escape from the car.

One swimmer said “I was about to flip turn and this thing came crashing in on the left side of me.”

I thought someone had thrown in a deck chair and I look up and there’s just…there’s just a car,” said Noah Schlenk.

Schlenk said he and another swimmer pulled the driver out of the car.

Another swimmer told KOMO News that he really didn’t understand what had happened at first.

Follow Warm 106.9 on FacebookTwitter and Instagram @warm1069

About Laurie Hardie

Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.