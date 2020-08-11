Captin Marvel Sequel?

Marvel can see that it only makes sense to have a woman’s perspective, at the helm of a female-fronted superhero movie.
Marvel Universe has expanded to include a real life super hero behind the camera.
The first ever black woman director for a Marvel movie, Nia Da Costa.
Some tweets
SAY WORD?!! Marvel got a black woman to direct Captain Marvel 2?
We must DEFINITELY be getting Spectrum now! From Candyman to THIS?
Shout out to @NiaDaCosta! Lets GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!
EXCLU: The CAPTAIN MARVEL sequel has found its director as
who just helmed the highly anticipated CANDYMAN reboot, has been tapped to direct the next installment.
Full Story: HERE
YouTube: HERE
Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069